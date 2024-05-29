Baseball: Mount Miguel 2, Pacifica 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Division V SoCal Regional Playoffs takes us to 3-seed Mount Miguel as they play host to 6-seed Pacifica Christian out of Orange County.

Mount Miguel’s Alfredo Hernandez lifts one out of the park for the Matadors to give them the 2-nothing lead.

Mount Miguel holds on to the 2-0 win, advancing to the Regional Semifinals where they will take on Azusa.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.