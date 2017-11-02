Baseball: Morton stars for Astros once more in Game Seven triumph

By Rory Carroll

(Reuters) - Astros pitcher Charlie Morton played the role of unlikely hero in Game Seven of the World Series on Wednesday, running through the last four innings of a 5-1 win to deliver Houston its first Major League Baseball championship.

The 33-year-old journeyman was called upon to maintain an Astros lead against the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers lineup and delivered, allowing one run before settling down to retire the final 11 batters he faced in the 4-3 series triumph.

Morton's assured showing was his second in a Game Seven during this post-season for the Astros.

The right-hander, who signed a $14 million two-year deal with the Astros 11 months ago, also got the win when Houston beat the New York Yankees in the final game of their American League Championships Series.

"This is the epitome of what you can do in this game," Morton told ESPN after the game. "Beat the Yankees and now the Dodgers, it's humbling. Game Seven, are you kidding me?

"I'm so grateful for all the support back in Houston. I'd never done this before. Was a lot of fun. These guys are real dangerous."

Astros ace Justin Verlander, who at one point appeared likely to be called into the game in relief, praised Morton after the win.

"When Charlie came in it was a lock. We were in the bullpen just saying 'let him ride'," Verlander said.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by John O'Brien)