Baseball: Montevideo gets ready for No. 1 Esko

Jun. 11—ST. CLOUD — Montevideo and Esko have run in the same circles but have never crossed paths.

The past two summers, Montevideo and Esko have competed in the Division II Junior American Legion State Baseball Tournament. In both seasons, they were on the opposite side of the bracket.

"They're very good and we've seen them play," said Montevideo head coach Tim Epema. "We just have not played them. ... They've been good for a while and they have some good staying power."

That changes on Thursday. The unseeded Thunder Hawks and top-seeded Esko team meet in the Class AA state quarterfinals at 3 p.m. at Dick Putz Field.

Montevideo has found success in the Junior Legion circuit, winning the state title in 2022 and finishing runner-up in '23.

In the high-school season, Esko is the defending Class AA state champion. Seven players are back from last season. Montevideo was last in the state tournament in 1996.

"Like I was telling the guys, if we're gonna see 'em, might as well see them in the first round," Epema said. "To be the best, you gotta beat the best. So we might as well do that right away.

"They're good, but you know what? So are we. That's one thing I love about this group is they're not cocky, but they're confident. They believe they can defeat anybody."

Esko's path back to state was not an easy one. After losing 9-0 to Duluth Marshall in the Section 7AA semifinals, Esko had to work through the elimination bracket. They did just that with a 3-1 win against Proctor and its ace pitcher, Nick Terhaar. Terhaar is a University of Iowa commit.

Esko went on to beat Duluth Marshall twice in the section championship, 10-3 and 4-2.

"We had some bumps along the way, for sure, but you know, we've got an experienced group," said Esko head coach Brad Haugen. "They kind of relish the challenge of trying to accomplish that goal of getting back to the state tournament."

Esko leans on its pitching depth with four pitchers who can go deep into games. Senior right-hander Finn Furcht is committed to play at Iowa Western Community College, a Division I junior college program. Senior righty Dylan Marciulionis is going to Division III St. John's University. They also have juniors Sam Haugen and Jackson Peterson who'll see time on the mound.

"Those are our four main guys and we feel comfortable with any of those guys," Ben Haugen said. "Finn has been our go-to guy; He's gotten a lot of our bigger games throughout the year and he's the one that won the section championship game for us."

There's no mystery to Montevideo's starter. It'll be junior Gannon Reidinger. The 6-foot-5 righty is coming off a 14-strikeout complete game in the Section 3AA championship against Minnewaska.

"They've got a bonafide ace in him," Ben Haugen said of Reidinger. "He's a tall kid who pounds the strike zone and has a lot of strikeouts on the year. We know we're up for a challenge."

Epema believes his team has flown under the radar this season. The Thunder Hawks are hoping to announce their presence with a win against the defending champs.

"The boys are definitely up for it and that's what I love about this group," Epema said. "They fear no one but they respect everyone."

Esko knows it has to get off on the right foot, too, if the team hopes for a championship repeat. That starts with finally crossing paths against Montevideo.

"Hopefully what coming through the back down in our section tournament taught us is that you have to grind it out and fight every inning and every at-bat," Ben Haugen said. "You can't be playing at Target Field if you don't win that first game. We know we're in for a battle, for sure."

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud

Blake (14-10) vs. No. 2 Rockford (23-5), 10 a.m.

Le Sueur-Henderson (19-5) vs. No. 3 Perham (22-2), 12:30 p.m.

Montevideo (21-4) vs. No. 1 Esko (24-3), 3 p.m.

No. 5 Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-7) vs. No. 4 Foley (21-4), 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud

Quarterfinal winners, 11 a.m./1:30 p.m.

Third-place game

At Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud

Semifinal losers, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation tournament

At St. Cloud Orthopedics Field, Sartell

Semifinals, 10 a.m./12:15 p.m.

Finals, 2:30 p.m.

Monday

Class AA championship

At Target Field, Minneapolis

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.