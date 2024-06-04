Baseball: Monte's B-L-T leads to 3A title berth

Jun. 3—MARSHALL — The chant of "B-L-T" rang throughout the Montevideo baseball team's dugout on Monday.

The Thunder Hawks weren't craving a sandwich. It's an acronym for "big-league take" after a batter takes a close pitch for a ball.

It caught head coach Tim Epema off-guard the first time he heard it. But it's become a battle cry for a Montevideo team that's now one win away from the Section 3AA championship.

"The first game against Morris, big arch-rival, all of a sudden in that 12-inning affair, they're yelling 'B-L-T' and I'm thinking 'What the hell is B-L-T?'" Tim Epema said. "They came back and said 'Big-league take' and I'm like, 'Oh. OK. Makes sense.'"

The Thunder Hawks earned a spot in the championship with a 2-1 win over Windom on Monday at Legion Field.

Montevideo (20-4) now waits for the winner of the elimination bracket. The section championship is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined. Windom (18-6) plays in the elimination bracket championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday back at Legion Field.

It was the second straight one-run victory for Montevideo in the playoffs. The Thunder Hawks beat Luverne 1-0 in 13 innings on Saturday to reach the championship semifinals.

Now, Montevideo is in the driver's seat, needing to win one game in a best-of-two scenario to go to state for the fifth time in school history and the first time since 1996.

"We're battle-tested and we're ready for what comes," said senior pitcher Cooper Dack.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the "B-L-T" chants were plentiful in the dugout as the Thunder Hawks stepped into the batter's box. The leadoff hitter, Ben Gunlogson, reached first after getting hit by a pitch. He moved to second after a Cooper Dack sacrifice bunt, then got to third on a Gannon Reidinger single. Reidinger stole second to eliminate the double play threat.

The next batter, Brody Dack, hit a pop fly towards the Montevideo dugout. Windom third baseman Matthew Voehl fell into the dugout to make the out. Because he fell in and caught the ball out of play, Gunlogson automatically reached home for the go-ahead run on what was ruled a sacrifice fly.

"I feel terrible for their third baseman," Tim Epema said. "It's a great play that he made getting over into the dugout and managing to make the catch and unfortunately falling into the dugout."

Cooper Dack kept the Eagles' offense at bay over 6-1/3 innings. The senior right-hander allowed one run in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Voehl. Cooper struck out two and allowed one walk.

The Thunder Hawks' offense had a tough time against Windom starter Quintin Tietz. A right-hander with a sidearm delivery, Tietz held Montevideo to five hits and one walk while striking out three.

"His arm angle made it tough," Thunder Hawks freshman Griffin Epema said of Tietz. "Iit was hard to see his slider. And his changeup looked like his slider but dove in."

Cooper was up for the pitchers' duel.

"There definitely was no room for error there," Cooper said. "I had a couple walks and a hit-by-pitch, which hurt. But I got a great team behind me and we made plays."

Griffin bookended the game with key contributions. He led off the bottom of the first with a double and eventually scored on a Cooper Dack sacrifice fly. Griffin helped out Cooper again in the seventh. The freshman righty struck out two straight batters to secure the save.

"I just wanted to get the game done for Cooper," Griffin said. "He had a great game. I was just trying to throw some strikes, not walk guys and get outs."

While Montevideo has the advantage in the section final, Tim Epema reminded his squad not to get comfortable. The past two seasons, the team that came through the elimination bracket — Fairmont in both cases — went on to win two straight games to claim the 3AA championship.

The Thunder Hawks hope to avoid that fate.

"We're good on pitching and as long as we hit the ball and stay together, I have complete faith in this team," Cooper said.

Griffin added, "It feels good but it's not done. We got to battle on Thursday against whoever comes through."