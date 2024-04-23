Baseball: Monte Vista 9, Mt. Miguel 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) The final game of the night on Monday at Petco Park for the high school showcase Monte Vista defeated Mt. Miguel 9-2. The Matadors jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Monarchs got four runs back to jump out to a 4-2 lead and never looked back.

Monarchs senior pitcher Gavin Daley was lights out going six innings with 11 strikeouts. “After I got used to the mound I finally got it figured out.” I couldn’t really throw my curve for a strike, but my fastball was working so I just stayed with that.” Daley said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.