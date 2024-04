SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Out at El Capitan the Vaqueros playing host to Monte Vista on the diamond!

Monte Vista’s Justyn Stone and Gavin Daley are too tough to stop at the plate, both driving in runs on the day!

Monte Vista closing out the game, winning 8-1. For extended highlights of the game click here.

