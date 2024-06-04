Baseball: Minnewaska scores late to beat NLS

Jun. 3—GRANITE FALLS — The Minnewaska baseball team lived to see another day in the Section 3AA playoffs by beating the team that surprised the No. 1-seeded Lakers in the first round.

Minnewaska scored in the top of the seventh inning to beat fifth-seeded New London-Spicer 6-4 in an elimination game at Richter Field.

The Lakers (18-3) advance to play Fairmont at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Legion Field in Marshall in another elimination game. Fairmont beat Luverne 4-3.

Minnewaska lost to NLS 10-4 in the first round of the 3AA-North playoffs.

Monday, the Lakers got a one-out RBI single from Riley Dell to score Dylan Alexander from second base with the winning run. Alexander led off with a walk and went to second on a groundout.

NLS (16-8) had tied it up in the bottom of the sixth at 4-4 when Brayden Skindelien drew a bases-loaded walk.

For Minnewaska, Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the fifth. For NLS, Garret White was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.