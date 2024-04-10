BASEBALL MIDWEEK ROUNDUP: Hartshorne wins over Wilburton in Coal Miner Classic matchup

Apr. 10—The Miners stayed patient, ready for the right moment to strike.

Class 2A-No. 16 Hartshorne faced off against Wilburton in the Coal Miner Classic, where the Miners took a 6-4 win over their Gowen Mountain counterparts.

Malachi Sunagoowie put the Miners on the board first, using a hard-hit line drive up the middle to score two runs. Brett Lindley then put down a sacrifice bunt, giving Hartshorne the 3-0 lead.

In the bottom frame, Ryan Marshall sent a line drive through the infield, giving the Diggers the opportunity to score. Led Mathis later put a ball into play, allowing Jason Wilkett to cross home plate safely. Austin Brooks followed with a ground ball, with Marshall taking the opportunity to tie up the game at 3-3 after the first inning.

In the bottom of the third inning, Hunter James was the one that put a ball into play that allowed Mathis to score and give Wilburton the lead.

Defensive efforts took over until the top of the sixth inning of play, where Hartshorne gave its response as Sunagoowie once again made contact, leading to the tying run for the Miners.

Later in the top of the seventh inning, Kelby Thomason hit an RBI single to right to put Hartshorne back on the high side. Jackson Moody then hit a fly ball, reaching base safely as another run scored and provided some insurance for the Miners heading into the final three outs.

There, Bailey Cummins earned three consecutive strikeouts to retire the side and seal away the win for Hartshorne.

Sunagoowie led the way for the Miners with three RBIs, followed by Thomason with one of his own. Cummins and Sunagoowie combined their efforts on the mound, striking out seven in the win.

Marshall and Mathis led the Diggers with an RBI each, while Ashton Davis and Brooks combined for three strikeouts on the mound.

Here is a list of reported small school baseball scores from 4/1-4/9:

APRIL 1

Tupelo 6, Kiowa 0

Stuart 17, Wetumka 0

Wilburton 11, Buffalo Valley 1

APRIL 2

Braggs 10, Canadian 0

Crowder 11, Wetumka 3

Porum 8, Haileyville 0

Hartshorne 16, Colbert 0

Gore 7, Quinton 4

Red Oak 11, Stuart 3

Wilburton 13, McAlester JV 5

APRIL 4

Crowder 11, Canadian 1

Kiowa 16, Haileyville 0

Red Oak 17, Hartshorne 9

Quinton 15, Braggs 14

Indianola 17, Savanna 13

Ripley 2, Wilburton 0

APRIL 5

Canadian 12, Haileyville 1

Kiowa 14, Crowder 7

Hartshorne 6, Warner 4

Stuart 8, Savanna 0

Savanna 7, Calvin 6

Wilburton 11, Allen 2

APRIL 6

Indianola 8, Canadian 0

Crowder 8, Savanna 0

Hartshorne 6, Wilburton 4

Stuart 2, Kiowa 1

APRIL 8

Crowder 9, Muldrow 7

Braggs 13, Haileyville 5

Hartshorne 16, Indianola 0

Tuska 8, Kiowa 5

Roff 2, Stuart 0

APRIL 9

Haileyville 1, Canadian 0

Arkoma 13, Quinton 2

Weleetka 11, Savanna 1