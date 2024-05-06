Baseball Metro Top 10 features perfect teams and those making their way back

Three teams are trending in the right direction while three unbeaten teams continue to roll as we head into the final couple of weeks of the high school baseball regular season.

The Class 4A teams without a loss — Wayzata (11-0) and Farmington (11-0) — remain atop the Metro Top 10 rankings in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Class 3A's Benilde-St. Margaret's (9-0) holds down the No. 8 position. Five unbeaten teams remain in the top two classes in the state, the others being Stewartville (13-0) and Mankato West (8-0).

No. 3 East Ridge (9-3) and No. 9 Andover (10-3) are also playing at a high level. East Ridge, the Class 4A defending state champion, is riding a six-game winning streak, and Andover has reeled off eight consecutive victories.

No. 4 Stillwater (9-3) and No. 5 Mounds View (9-2) each dropped a spot.

No. 6 Prior Lake (8-2-1), No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall (6-4) and No. 10 Mahtomedi (9-2) round out the group. The Class 3A Zephyrs have won four consecutive games, avenging one of their setbacks with a 7-1 triumph over St. Thomas Academy.

Metro Baseball Top 10

1. Wayzata (11-0). Last week: 1

2. Farmington (11-0). Last week: 2

3. East Ridge (9-3). Last week: 7

4. Stillwater (9-3). Last week: 3

5. Mounds View (9-2). Last week: 4

6. Prior Lake (8-2-1). Last week: 8

7. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-4). Last week: 5

8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (9-0). Last week: 9

9. Andover (10-3). Last week: not ranked

10. Mahtomedi (3A) (9-2). Last week: not ranked