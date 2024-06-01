BASEBALL: McCarthy starring for Diamondbacks

In what has been a strong season for area players flirting with, and in some cases achieving, big league dreams, Scranton's Jake McCarthy continues to live his.

The 26-year-old Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder has been a stalwart for the defending National League champions in 2024, hitting .281 with two homers, 12 RBIs and a .352 on-base percentage that ranks as the third best on the team and tops among outfielders.

McCarthy batted sixth and had a two-hit game Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' World Series rematch with Texas in Arlington, singling against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and lefty Andrew Heaney.

After playing in 99 major league games in back-to-back seasons, McCarthy already has played in 47 entering the weekend, and both of his home runs came in May.

Back to the minors

Mason Black's inspiring run to the major leagues last month ended temporarily when he allowed a grand slam in Pittsburgh on May 23. His first start back at Triple-A Sacramento showed he still has some form to regain.

Black allowed six hits in 2⅔ innings, but he limited Tacoma to just two runs in what became a 5-3 River Cats win.

The Valley View product did see his pitch count rise to 64, the highest he achieved since his strong one-run, four-hit performance against Cincinnati over 4⅓ innings May 11.

Power of the pen

Another former Valley View standout continued his strong work since he was placed in the Syracuse bullpen in mid-May.

Right-hander Max Kranick allowed one run — on a soft two-out single in the ninth — in two innings against Buffalo in the Mets' series opener against the Bisons on Tuesday night.

That is the only run Kranick has allowed in his last four outings for Syracuse, during which he allowed just five hits in 7⅓ innings. His fastball topped at 93 mph during the outing.

Getting started

Former Hazleton Area right-hander Jatnk Diaz got his first game action of the season May 21, throwing two scoreless innings against the Yankees' Florida Complex League affiliate.

During his outing, the 19-year-old allowed three hits, one a leadoff single to center fielder Brando Mayea, the Yankees' No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Diaz struggled in his first relief outing Tuesday against the Complex League Phillies, though. He allowed just one hit, but he walked a pair and the Phillies scored three runs against him in Clearwater.

Finding footing

The season got off to a slow start for Lakeland grad Adam Retzbach, and May didn't go any better.

Retzbach was just 6 for 52 (.115) during the month entering play Friday night, but he had a big moment on Memorial Day against Hudson Valley, knocking in a run with a fifth-inning single off of right-hander Trent Sellers, who pitched his previous game for the RailRiders last Thursday against Syracuse.

Retzbach, the Single-A Aberdeen IronBirds catcher, later stole second and came around to score on a single.

Figuring it out?

Two other pitchers with area ties finished May on respective high notes.

North Pocono grad and Atlanta Braves hopeful Cory Wall made relief appearances at two levels in the past week, working three strong innings for Single-A Augusta on Sunday before being promoted back to High-A Rome on Thursday to spin three one-hit, shutout innings and pick up his first win of the season at Greenville.

Meanwhile, former Lackawanna College standout Kyle Scott is on a solid run in the Guardians system with Single-A Lynchburg.

The right-hander struck out eight in five innings of relief Thursday against Salem, allowing just one run on two hits. Over his last four outings for Lynchburg, Scott has pitched to a 2.25 ERA, striking out 18 batters in 16 innings.