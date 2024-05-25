Baseball: Max Kimble goes the distance in much-needed win for Edward Little

May 24—AUBURN — Edward Little got an important start from Max Kemble.

The sophomore, starting for the first time this season, threw a complete game in the Red Eddies' 4-3 win over Mt. Ararat at Central Maine Community College. He allowed six hits, two walks and had one strikeout.

"We have a lot of confidence in Max," Edward Little coach Dave Jordan said. "He was injured during the season, or else he would have been throwing at least some relief for us. He's a really good pitcher and has put a lot of time in his craft."

The Red Eddies (7-8) keep their postseason hopes alive with the victory.

"I knew it was close," Kimble said of the Red Eddies' playoff position. "I was stressed out coming here, knowing that I was going to pitch."

Edward Little is 5-2 in its past seven games.

"We have been talking, the past couple of weeks now, that it would be a big effort on our part to keep playing competitively and winning because we knew at that time, seven teams would be battling for three spots," Red Eddies coach Dave Jordan said.

Edward Little entered the game in ninth in the Class A North standings, while Mt. Ararat (7-7) was in sixth. With the victory, the Red Eddies are now sixth and Mt. Ararat is seventh.

"We don't ever play the standings," Mt. Ararat coach Brett Chase said. "We have to win games in baseball, or you are leaving it up to Heal points."

Kimble began the game with two tough innings, then settled down and over the next four frames faced only 13 batters — helped in the fourth inning by an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

"He pitched really well," Chase said. "He kept us off-balance and we were a little impatient. We got a little eager and a little out of our approach at the plate."

Kimble credited his teammates for helping him get out of innings.

"My teammates helped me calm down," Kimble said. "I controlled myself by throwing strikes."

Mt. Ararat threatened in the top of the seventh. Trailing 4-3 with one out, Parker Lohr walked. Then Jesse Bowker doubled to send Lohr to third. After an intentional walk to Stan Spooner, Nick Creek hit into a 4-6 double play to end the game.

Second baseman Brooks Hefty, who entered the game in the seventh inning, caught a line drive and flipped the ball to shortstop TJ Kramarz to get the sliding base runner out at second base.

"Brooks Hefty is a defensive guy, and he's now been involved — I think, that's the sixth double play he's been involved in when he comes off the bench," Jordan said.

The Eagles scored all three of their runs in the first two innings.

Nick Creek made it 1-0 with a two-out single in the top of the first that scored Lohr, who reached base on a single.

Errors and balks helped Mt. Ararat in the top of the second. Eligh Imrie reached on an error and moved to second on a balk. He scored from second on a Caiden Chase bunt single when the throw went into foul territory.

Chase moved to second on a fielder's choice, a balk moved him to third, and he scored on Ethan Berry's one-out single for a 3-0 lead.

"We got a few runs early, and we thought we were going to sleepwalk through," Brett Chase said. "When you are playing a good team, you aren't going to be able to sleepwalk through. You have to play seven innings of baseball."

Edward Little came back in the bottom of the second.

Kade Masselli led off with a single and Brooks Beaudry drew a walk with one out. Masselli scored the Eddies' first run when Elliot Hill reached on an error. After an Owen Scott walk, Beaudry scored on a balk during Eli. St. Laurent's at-bat. St. Laurent then hit a two-out, two-run double to put Edward Little ahead 4-3.

"I think I was down two strikes, one-two count," St. Laurent said. "He threw one up and out, and I just got the bat out there. I have been trying to go to (opposite field) all year. I usually pull it, but I got a hold of that one the other way."

The Red Eddies wrap up the regular season with a home game against surging Lewiston (7-8) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Central Maine Community College. The Blue Devils have won five if their past six games, including a big 6-4 win over Skowhegan on Friday, and are currently ninth in the A North standings. Eight teams make the regional tournament.

