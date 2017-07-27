Baseball - Marlins rout Darvish, Rangers 22-10

- The Miami Marlins pummelled the Texas Rangers 22-10 on Wednesday in what may have been Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish's last outing in a Rangers uniform. Miami broke down Darvish in a nine-run fourth inning. All nine starters in the Marlins' lineup had at least one hit and one RBI in an offensive onslaught that produced a club record for runs and a season high for hits (22). Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto and Giancarlo Stanton all hit home runs for Miami while Derek Dietrich and Marcell Ozuna each drove in five runs for the Marlins. Darvish dropped to 6-9 after a season-worst performance amid speculation over his future going into Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. Darvish gave up 10 runs on nine hits and two walks before





AFP