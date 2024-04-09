Baseball: Manghelli strikes out 14 in Rushville win

Apr. 9—CENTERVILLE — On the road at Centerville, Rushville scored five early runs en route to a 7-1 victory.

In the top of the first, Alex Reynolds drew a walk. Keegan Bowles singled to move Reynolds to second base. Mo Manghelli drove a double to right field to score both Lions. Josh Wainwright's double scored Manghelli for an early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Reynolds drew a one-out walk, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Bowles drew a walk and went to second with no play. Wainwright singled to score Reynolds and move Bowles to third. Bowles came in to score on a passed ball for the 5-0 lead.

Centerville pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth.

Rushville answered in the top of the sixth. Jake Cunningham reached on an error and went to second on the same error. With two outs, a balk moved Cunningham to third. Reynolds reached on an error, scoring Cunningham to make it 6-1.

In the top of the seventh, Manghelli reached on a dropped third strike, stole second, moved to third on a fielder's choice and scored as Colin Taylor stole second.

For the Lions, Manghelli pitched all seven innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 14.

Bowles and Wainwright (double) both had two hits. Reynolds and Manghelli both had a double and Nick Bowles added a single.

Greensburg

GREENSBURG — Two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Pirates past Lawrenceburg Saturday by the final of 5-3.

After two scoreless innings, Greensburg broke the ice in the bottom of the third inning. Bryson Kelso singled with one out, stole second base and went to third on a wild pitch. Leland Workman drew a walk. Caleb Greiwe singled to drive in Kelso. Justin Adkins singled to center field to score Workman and Greiwe for the 3-0 lead.

Lawrenceburg tied the game in the top of the fourth with three innings.

In the bottom of the sixth, Gavin Owens drew a walk to start the inning. With one out, Cy Miller is hit by a pitch. Jacoby Miller followed with an RBI single to left field. Miller stole home for the final run of the game.

Owens picked up the win for the Pirates on the mound, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out three through 3.2 innings. Lance Coy pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out four.

Smith, Jacoby Miller, Adkins, Greiwe and Kelso all had one hit. Adkins drove in two runs.

Batesville

NEW PALESTINE — Six runs in the first two innings propelled the host Dragons of New Palestine to a 7-3 win over Batesville.

Trailing 6-0 in the top of the third, the Bulldogs scored two runs. Dane Dudley singled to right with one out. A foul ball fly out moved Dudley to second. Jack Grunkemeyer drew a walk and Eli Loichinger doubled to score both Bulldog baserunners.

Batesville cut the deficit to 6-3 in the top of the fifth. Loichinger blasted a 2-out solo home run to left field.

New Palestine added a run in the bottom of the sixth in the 7-3 win.

Loichinger finished with two hits and three RBIs. Dudley and Alex Krekeler both had a single.

In the mound, Carter Bohman pitched 4.1 innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two. Joshua Borgman pitched .2 of an inning, allowing no earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one. Dudley pitched one inning, allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks.

North Decatur

MORRISTOWN — A 4-run first inning by visiting North Decatur kick started the Chargers en route to a 7-2 victory at Morristown.

Kamdenn McKinney got the win on the mound for North. He went 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight. Xander Jones pitched 2.2 innings, allowing no earned runs on no hits and two walks while striking out four.

Grayson Downey and Tyler Dean opened the top of the first with back-to-back singles. Nolan Burkhart drew a walk. Downey came in to score on a wild pitch. Jones singled to drive in Dean. Burkhart was forced in on a bases loaded walk to Brayden Murray. Jones scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0.

In the top of the second, Dean had a one-out single. A balk moved hit to second and a passed ball moved him to third. Burkhart's sacrifice flay scored Dean to give North a 5-0 lead.

Morristown scored its two runs in the bottom of the third.

North answered in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Dean singled and went to second on a Morristown error. Burkhart singled and Dean scored on another Yellow Jacket error. Burkhart eventually scored on a wild pitch.

That was all the scoring in North's 7-2 win.

Dean had three hits for North. Jones added two hits. Downey, Burkhart, McKinney (double) and Eli Trenkamp all had one hit.

