Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

July 3 (The Sports Xchange) - Home run leader Aaron Judge and fellow New York Yankee teammate Gary Sanchez announced Monday that they will participate in the Home Run Derby next week in Miami.

The derby will be held at Marlins Park next Monday on the eve of the All-Star game and features defending champion Giancarlo Stanton of Miami.

Judge, 25, leads the majors in home runs (27) during his rookie season and his batting average (.327) and RBIs (62) are tops in the American League. The 6-foot-7 sensation was the AL's top vote-getter in fan balloting for the All-Star Game and will start in right field.

--

Bryce Harper cranked a pair of home runs in his most recent game, but that power won't be on display just prior to this year's All-Star Game.

The star right fielder of the Washington Nationals told ESPN that there's "no chance" he will compete in the Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star festivities next week.

Harper was the leading vote-getter when the National League All-Star team was announced Sunday.

The NL Most Valuable Player in 2015, Harper competed in the Home Run Derby in 2013 at New York's Citi Field, finishing second to Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes.

--

The Los Angeles Angels confirmed that outfielder Mike Trout will not participate in next week's All-Star Game as he rehabs a left thumb injury.

The reigning American League MVP has missed 33 games after having surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament and dorsal capsule in the thumb.

Trout, who was hitting .337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs before the injury, was elected as a starter for the American League for the fifth straight year.

--

Miguel Montero was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays after being designated for assignment by the Chicago Cubs last week.

The veteran catcher learned of the trade five days after he was released in the midst of a public spat started when Montero criticized right-handed starter Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Montero is 0-for-31 throwing out baserunners this season. The 33-year-old was primarily a backup to Willson Contreras in Chicago and is owed $7 million on the remainder of his contract. ))