Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

July 2 (The Sports Xchange) - Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash fractured his left ankle running near Camden Yards early Sunday morning.

However, he did not miss the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, a 7-1 loss for the Rays.

"I was crossing the railroad track and I looked up and stepped into the track, I rolled it," Cash said before the game.

- - -

The Texas Rangers acquired right-handed relief pitcher Jason Grilli from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Eduard Pinto.

The Rangers also activated right-hander Tony Barnette (finger sprain) from 10-day disabled list before Sunday's game in Chicago against the White Sox.

Grilli is expected to join the Rangers on Monday for a home game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Rangers need bullpen help as they lead the majors with 16 blown saves this year. Grilli, 40, was 2-4 with a 7.97 ERA in 26 2/3 innings with one save in 26 games for Toronto this season before being designated for assignment on June 27.

In addition, the Rangers optioned right-hander Tanner Scheppers to Triple-A Round Rock and designated right-hander Preston Claiborne, who is on option at Round Rock, for assignment to make room for Grilli on the 40-man roster.

- - -

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts was a late scratch from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with tightness in his left groin.

The Red Sox said he was day to day.

Tzu-Wei Lin, who was scheduled to start at third base, was moved to shortstop and Deven Marrero took over at third base.