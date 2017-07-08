Baseball-Major League Baseball roundup

July 7 (The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a heart procedure and will not manage in next week's All-Star Game, the team announced Friday.

Francona, 58, underwent a cardiac ablation procedure on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic for an irregular heartbeat.

- -

Robinson Cano's brief period as an All-Star snub came to an end. The Seattle Mariners' second baseman was one of six players added to the American League squad for Tuesday's game in Miami. Cano replaces Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees, who pulled out with a hamstring injury.

- -

The Minnesota Twins placed Joe Mauer on the 10-day disabled list.

Mauer has missed the past two games and was diagnosed with a lumbar strain in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday.

- -

The Toronto Blue Jays activated right-hander Aaron Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list prior to his start against the Houston Astros.

It will be Sanchez's first start since May 19 against the Baltimore Orioles. The right-hander, who went 15-2 and made the American League All-Star team last season, has been plagued by a blister on his middle finger.

- -

The Washington Nationals placed Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain and activated fellow outfielder Chris Heisey.

Taylor was removed from Thursday's series-opening 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves after grounding out in the third inning. Rookie Brian Goodwin moved from left field to center, and Ryan Raburn took over in left for the Nationals in the top of the fourth.