Baseball: MACCRAY scores late to tip Minneota

Apr. 8—MINNEOTA — MACCRAY rallied late to get its first win of the baseball season on Monday.

Down 3-1, the Wolverines put up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure a 4-3 Camden Conference victory over Minneota at K.P. Kompelien Field.

With the bases loaded, MACCRAY tied the game after an error and a bases-loaded walk by Xavier Noble. Jase Dirksen drove in the winning run with a one-out single that brought home Ethan Strommer.

Strommer went 2-for-4 and teammate Tobyn Dalle finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Noble picked up the win after striking out three and holding the Vikings hitless over 1-2/3 innings of relief. The Wolverines' starter, Wyatt Swenson, struck out eight over 5-1/3 innings.

MACCRAY plays host to Yellow Medicine East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Raymond.

MACCRAY 100 000 3-4 7 2

Minneota 030 000 0-3 2 3

Hitting — MACCRAY: Ethan Strommer 2-4 r, Wyatt Swenson 1-4 r sb, Xavier Noble 0-1 rbi bb-2 hbp sb, Jase Dirksen 1-2 rbi bb hbp, Garrett Struxness 1-3 r, Tobyn Dalle 2-3 r ... Minneota: Eli Gruenes 1-3 r, Adam Dalager 1-3 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MACCRAY: Swenson 5.1-2-3-2-4-8, Noble (W) 1.2-0-0-0-0-3 ... Minneota: Ryan Dalager 6-3-1-1-2-14, Peyton Sheik 1-3-3-0-1-3