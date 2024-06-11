Baseball: LQPV gets ready to take on No. 1 Cherry

Jun. 11---- Farm boys can play baseball at a high level too.

The

has found its way to the Class A state tournament, which begins Thursday in St. Cloud, though it has encountered a tough draw.

LQPV, one of three unseeded state teams, drew top-seeded Cherry in the Class A quarterfinals. The game is set for 3:30 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

"I think the guys are excited and they just want to experience this," Eagles head coach Darby Bjorgan said. "They're going to play loose because there are no expectations on us.

"We just want to go and have fun and be a bunch of farm kids that play ball."

LQPV (16-6) lost to Dawson-Boyd in the Section 3A semifinals before beating Adrian/Ellsworth 3-2 and ousting the Blackjacks in back-to-back contests to win the section title.

Dawson-Boyd won the first two games with the Eagles, but LQPV won 3-1 and 7-2 in the championship. Those wins catapulted the Eagles to state for the first time since 2012. That year LQPV finished as the Class A state runner-up.

"I'm happy for the boys and excited for them," Bjorgan said. "They're just stunned that (winning the section championship) actually happened."

The Tigers (23-2) are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2008.

Cherry's pair of losses both came against South Ridge, one of which came in Game 1 of the Section 7A championship. The Tigers went on to win Game 2 to snap their 16-year state appearance drought.

"It's just a really special group of kids," Cherry head coach Brian Kemp said. He and assistant coach Dustin Pittman were on the Tigers' team that won the program's sole Class A state title in 1997. "We knew that we were going to be a top team in Section 7A.

"The kids fully expected to make it (here), which is difficult in trying to keep that level head and just keep grinding away at it because their expectations were to go to the state tournament."

Both teams have thrived because of their pitching.

Dyllon Geiser, a senior right-hander committed to North Dakota State College of Science for baseball, and junior Brock Bjornjeld have led the way for the Eagles.

Geiser, who is the probable starter against Cherry, has a 6-2 record and a 2.18 earned-run average with 61 strikeouts in 41-2/3 innings. Bjornjeld, also right-handed, has a 5-2 record and a 1.91 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 40-1/3 innings.

Davis Patzer and Kaden Mortenson have also been solid for the Eagles. Patzer has a 4-0 record and a 2.13 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 23 innings and Mortenson has a 1-0 record and a 1.25 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 22-1/3 innings. Patzer is a junior and Mortenson is a senior. Both are right-handers.

"We knew we had the pitching and that it all came down to if we could put runs on the board," Bjorgan said. "If there was a chance for us to make a run, we thought that we had the pitching depth to do it.

"Even when we went into the losers' bracket we thought we had enough arms, and good ones, to come back through and win."

Patzer leads LQPV with a .315 batting average. He hits cleanup. Dylan Keimig, Geiser and Mortenson make up the top three in the order.

In the heart of the order are a pair of three-sport athletes who will both play football in college. Kaden Molden is committed to Minnesota State University-Moorhead, and TJ Mitchell is committed to Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Also making contributions for Eagles are Cael Benson, Bradyn Danzeisen, Peyton Rademacher and Landon Weber.

"Everybody's figured out their roles now that the playoffs have started," Bjorgan said. "We got a good team chemistry going right now and I hope the boys take this experience for what it's worth and enjoy it."

Players to watch on Cherry are brothers Isaac and Noah Asuma, their cousin Isaiah Asuma, Carson Brown, Mason Heitzman and Noah Sundquist.

Isaac Asuma is a University of Minnesota men's basketball commit. He helped the Tigers' boys basketball program to the Class A state title in March.

"We have really thrived on our pitching and defense," Kemp said. "We're just going to need some clutch hits and production out of guys who are in the bottom of our order."

1. Dylan Keimig, Jr.

2. Dyllon Geiser, Sr.

3. Kaden Mortenson, Sr.

4. Davis Patzer, Jr.

5. Kaden Molden, Sr.

6. TJ Mitchell, Sr.

7. Landon Weber, Jr.

8. Cael Benson, Sr.

9. Peyton Rademacher, Sr.

*Starting pitcher: Geiser

1. Isaiah Asuma, Fr.

2. Carson Brown, Jr.

3. Noah Asuma, So.

4. Isaac Asuma, Sr.

5. Noah Sundquist, Jr.

6. Mason Heitzman, Jr.

7. Andrew Staples, Sr.

8. Kalub Brown, So.

9. Ian Kimmes, So.

*Starting pitcher: Sundquist

Heritage Christian Academy (17-4) vs. No. 2 Parkers Prairie (23-1), 10:30 a.m.

Sacred Heart (19-3) vs. Lyle-Pacelli (22-2), 1 p.m.

Lac qui Parle Valley (16-6) vs. No. 1 Cherry (23-2), 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 New York Mills (18-6) vs. No. 4 Springfield (22-6), 6 p.m.

Semifinals: 11 a.m./1:30 p.m. (Joe Faber Field)

Third place: 3:30 p.m. (Joe Faber Field)

Consolation semifinals: 10 a.m./12:15 p.m. (Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids)

Consolation finals: 2:30 p.m. (Bob Cross Field in Sauk Rapids)

Class A championship: 10 a.m. (Target Field in Minneapolis)