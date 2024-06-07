Baseball: LQPV earns a state berth the hard way

Jun. 6—GRANITE FALLS — It was an incredible day for the Lac qui Parle Valley baseball team, with the Eagles winning two to win their first section title since 2012.

And as historic a day as it was LQPV, Dawson-Boyd was enjoying a unique moment in its program's history. Though on this day, the outcome truly stung.

LQPV won the Section 3A championship on a gorgeous-but-windy Wednesday at a standing-room-only Richter Field. The Eagles, coming out of the losers' bracket, first beat the Blackjacks 3-1 then did it again 7-2. It enabled LQPV to earn a berth in next week's state Class A tournament in St. Cloud.

"It means a lot — a lot!" LQPV head coach Darby Bjorgan said. "Last year was really kind of a down year for us. But these guys put in the work, got better and got us to state for the second time in our history."

The Eagles finished second in the 2012 Class A state tournament.

They get a chance to top that next Thursday, with the championship game set for Monday, June 17 at Target Field in Minneapolis.

They did it with some clutch hitting in Game 1 and some opportune base-running in Game 2. Along the way, they got stand-out pitching performances from Davis Patzer, Kaden Mortenson and Brock Bjorneld.

"That's not really what we wanted," said Dawson-Boyd head coach Daren Swenson in a solemn Blackjacks' dugout afterward. "These guys battled so hard."

It's the first time Dawson-Boyd has been in a section championship since 1970, which in those days was a one-class tournament and teams played in regions.

"In the first game, we made a couple of errors and left too many guys on base," Swenson said.

In the second game, LQPV had built a 4-1 lead without a hit, taking advantage of walks, wild pitches, passed balls and smart base-running.

In Game 1, the Eagles' Kaden Molden drove in all three runs, connecting for a two-run double in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the fifth.

In the second game, LQPV built a 5-1 and then 7-2 lead and held on. Mortenson was key on the mound in both games. Taking over after Patzer's four scoreless innings in the first game, then throwing the first four innings of the second game before yielding to Bjornjeld.

"We talked about it and he said he wanted to just keep going and not take a break," Bjorgan said.

It worked. Bjorgan, a 1999 LQPV graduate and long-time assistant coach to legendary Bart Hill, has now led the Eagles to a state tournament as the head guy.

"It's special," Bjorgan said.