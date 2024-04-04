BASEBALL: Logan splits twinbill at Lafayette Jeff

Apr. 3—LAFAYETTE — Logansport came up just short in its bid to sweep Lafayette Jeff in a doubleheader on a cold and windy night Tuesday at Loeb Stadium.

The Berries battled but had to settle for a split in a North Central Conference twinbill that started at 5:30 p.m. and didn't end until 10:30 in blustery conditions.

The Berries dominated game one 9-0 behind a one-hit shutout by Dylan Pearson in his season debut. The senior right-hander struck out 11, walked one and hit two batters. He needed just 83 pitches to complete the game.

"Absolutely dominant performance," Logansport coach Dan Frye said. "I would even suggest that the one guy that got a hit probably struck out. We had him with two strikes and he check swung and we believe he swung. It was ruled a no swing which is fine. And of course he gets a hit. But he threw well, he threw great."

The Berries (1-3, 1-1 NCC) had a 14-hit attack after struggling at the plate in a doubleheader against LaPorte on Saturday.

Deagan Kitchel hit for the cycle and had three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Berries. Isaac Russell had a triple, single and two runs scored. Carson Dubes had a triple, single and two RBIs. Pearson had a double, single and RBI. Cayden Walker had two hits. Jake Fincher and Bryson Herr each added a hit.

The Berries also had a strong game defensively.

"We had a really nice diving play in foul territory by Cooper Smith in that game as well. Dylan sneered a ball that was probably the best hit ball that he gave up up the middle and it went for an out," Frye said.

Russell suffered a hamstring injury while running the bases and had to leave the game.

"Obviously we're very concerned about that being the leadoff hitter, senior shortstop," Frye said. "He sets the table, steals bases, anything and everything around."

Logansport nearly erased a 10-run deficit before falling in game two, 11-9.

The Berries trailed 10-0 entering the top of the fifth but scored two runs to avoid being run ruled. They then scored six in the sixth to cut the lead to 10-8. They got to within 11-9 in the seventh before their comeback fell short.

Walker had two hits and an RBI. Cooper Smith and Micah Rogers each had two hits and two runs scored. Kitchel had two more hits. Herr had a three-run triple. Dubes and freshman Camden Chapman each added a single and RBI.

The Berries had one hit through four innings and finished with 12 in the game.

Dubes drew the start and allowed four runs on three hits and three walks, striking out four in two innings. Josh Middleton relieved and allowed six unearned runs on four hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. Rogers closed out the game and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings, striking out four.

"The boys really battled. I know on paper we had seven walks in game two, but I can't explain how difficult it was as cold as it was," Frye said.

The Bronchos built up a 10-0 lead with the help of a lot of small ball, Frye added.

"We had some trouble with our bunt defense which was completely unexpected," he said. "[Clayton] Richard had them bunt four or five times in a row and why wouldn't you, we were having difficulties being in the right position.

"I woke up last night seeing Lafayette Jeff batters squaring around to bunt and I jumped out of bed."

The Berries couldn't overcome allowing seven unearned runs, which included the bunt coverage struggle.

"It was almost like we hadn't worked on it, but we had," Frye said. "The bunt coverage was an absolute problem but we'll get it shored up for sure. It won't be a problem again."

Logan is scheduled to travel to future Hoosier Conference opponent Western on Thursday.