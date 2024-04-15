Baseball: Litchfield Dragons pile up the runs to beat Providence Academy

Apr. 14—LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield baseball team scored in five of six innings and nearly got a complete game from Hunter Schultz in its 10-5 win against Providence Academy on Saturday.

Schultz, a senior, had six strikeouts and three walks, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in 6-2/3 innings to help the Dragons earn their first victory of the spring. He exited before the final out due to his pitch count.

Litchfield, which is 1-2 overall, got at least one hit from six of its batters. The Lions are 2-2.

Alex Medina led the pack with a pair of hits. The sophomore was 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs, one walk and a stolen base.

Jaxon Marquardt scored three runs for Litchfield. Anthony Estrada reached home twice and Beau Schultz had a pair of RBIs.

The Dragons play host to New London-Spicer at 4:30 Monday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.