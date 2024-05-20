Baseball: Lincolnview dominates NWC postseason honors

May 20—Luke Bollenbacher of Lincolnview is the Northwest Conference's Player of the Year, while Eric Fishpaw of Lincolnview and Kasey Krendl of Bluffton split Coach of the Year honors.

Lincolnview (18-6, 8-0 NWC) won its fourth straight conference title this season. Bluffton went 11-11 with a mark of 5-3 in league play.

A complete list of the NWC's postseason honors is included below.

NWC First Team

Luke Bollenbacher (LV)

Quin Schroeder (LP)

Hunter Jones (CV)

Tommy Offenbacher (LP)

Austin Bockrath (LV)

Jackson Thompson (AE)

Ethan Zeisloft (LP)

Luke Jebsen (BL)

Preston Kreischer (CV)

Kyle Hopkins (CG)

Chase Overholt (LV)

NWC Second Team

Bryson Penix (CV)

Evan Osting (SV)

Jack Dunlap (LV)

Brady Basinger (CG)

Karder Agner (DJ)

Caden Hedrick (AE)

Myles Moody (LV)

Evan Speicher (BL)

Tyler Lammers (LP)

Holden Price (LV)

Max Puerto (ADA)

NWC Honorable Mentions

Donovan Kennedy (AE)

Kerry Wright (BL)

Everett Palte (CG)

Connor Sheets (CV)

Aiden Hardesty (LV)

Trent Siefker (LP)

Landen Worcester (BL)

Gavin Schwartz (SV)

Evan Sautter (CG)

Carter Layman (SV)

Caleb Lybarger (AE)

Mason Wibley (ADA)