Baseball Legend Willie Mays Has Died At Age 93

The "Say Hey Kid" is often called one of the greatest to ever play the game.

New York Daily News / Contributor

Tuesday night, June 18, a minor league baseball game between the Birmingham Barons and the Montgomery Biscuits kicked off a four day Tribute to the Negro Leagues hosted by Major League Baseball at Birmingham’s Rickwood Field. But in the middle of the game, players and fans alike, learned that one of the greatest to ever play the game, Willie Mays, had died. He was 93 years old.

Mays was born in Jefferson County, Alabama, and began his professional career in 1948 as a Birmingham Black Baron at age 16 and played at Rickwood Field. Because he was still in school, he only played on Sundays. After graduating from high school, his contract was purchased by the NY Giants–the team that later became the San Francisco Giants. The official announcement of his death came from a statement released by the SF Giants on behalf of the Mays family.

“My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones,” son Michael Mays said in this statement. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood.”

Giants Chairman Greg Johnson said, “In the pantheon of baseball greats, Willie Mays’ combination of tremendous talent, keen intellect, showmanship, and boundless joy set him apart. A 24-time All-Star, the Say Hey Kid is the ultimate Forever Giant. He had a profound influence not only on the game of baseball, but on the fabric of America. He was an inspiration and a hero who will be forever remembered and deeply missed.”

The Alabama native was named 1951’s NL Rookie of the year and then he spent much of 1952 and 1953 serving in the Army before a full return to baseball in 1954. It was that year that Mays would make “the catch,” which to this day is thought to be one of the greatest defensive plays in baseball history. It also helped the Giants win the 1954 World Series.

The center-fielder played 21 seasons with the Giants before playing his final two seasons with the Mets and retiring in 1973. Per the statement from the Giants:

“During his 23-year Major League playing career, Mays was named Most Valuable Player twice, first as a New York Giant (1954) and then as a San Francisco Giant (1965). He holds the all-time record for putouts by an outfielder, with a career total of 7,112. He won 12 Gold Gloves in center field and appeared in 24 All-Star games. He led the league in home runs four times, stolen bases four times, slugging percentage five times, total bases three times and triples three times. He was third on the all-time home run list with 660 until 2003, when godson, Barry Bonds, passed him.”

In his first year of eligibility, Mays was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. The Giants have retired his number, 24, and in 2015, President Obama awarded him the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The celebrations in Birmingham and at Rickwood Field will continue this week, but will now serve as the first of many tributes to this hero of the sport. Originally Mays had planned to attend the festivities but released a statement just the day before his death to the San Francisco Chronicle saying he was now unable to make the trip. He said, "My heart will be with all of you who are honoring the Negro League ballplayers, who should always be remembered, including all my teammates on the Black Barons. I wanted to thank Major League Baseball, the Giants, the Cardinals and all the fans who'll be at Rickwood or watching the game. It'll be a special day, and I hope the kids will enjoy it and be inspired by it."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mays family as well as the legions of baseball fans who are mourning this tremendous loss.

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.