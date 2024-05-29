Baseball: La Mirada 4, Torrey Pines 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Matadores and Falcons battle it out in a D-1 SoCal Regional Playoff matchup.

The Matadores get home runs from Justin Torres and Aiden Aquayo to fuel the offense.

The Falcons get sac flies from Chase Klemke and Thomas Maher for their 2 runs.

Torrey Pines threatens with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh but fail to score as La Mirada wins 4-2 and end the Falcons’ season with an overall record of 23-11.

