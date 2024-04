SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– Clairemont facing off against La Jolla in baseball.

The Chieftains have four sets of brothers on their Varsity baseball team, with two more sets on their JV team.

It was a pitchers dual for most of the game, a strong defensive performance by Clairemont.

But, La Jolla had just a little more offense in them as they take home the 6-3 victory.

