Baseball: La Jolla 3, Mission Bay 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Battle at the bay on the diamond, Mission Bay hosting La Jolla in a fierce battle.

La Jolla’s Hank Hansen would show out with the 3-run homerun that would be too much to stop.

In the 9th inning, La Jolla leading 3-2.. Mission Bay manages to put men on first and second, but it would be ultimately be a hard hit line drive to La Jolla’s shorstop Cory Druse who would make the catch for the final out.

