Baseball: Jaguars open with a no-hitter

Apr. 5—SACRED HEART — Renville County West head baseball Steve Agre didn't want to keep his starting pitcher on the mound all seven innings in the season opener.

But the way Griffin Howard was dealing, Agre was fine just sitting back and watching a dominant display.

Howard threw a no-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one as the Jaguars beat Red Rock Central/Westbrook-Walnut Grove 4-0 on Friday. Howard needed 98 pitches to toss the no-no.

"He got into a groove early," Agre said of Howard. "His pitch count was low and he was grooving.

"When you come off a season with only two wins, it's good to start the season right."

The visiting Falcons got just three batters on base. Kevin Curry was hit by a pitch in the first inning, Jordan Therkilsen drew a walk in the second and Carter Therkilsen was hit by a pitch in the seventh. At one point, Howard retired 16 straight batters. RCW's defense was sound behind Howard, committing no errors despite RCW getting onto its field just one day earlier.

"Not that there were a ton of balls in play, but it's hard to be a defender when you have a pitcher throwing like that," Agre said. "They stayed focused and played outstandingly."

Howard helped his cause by going 1-for-2 with a pair of runs and an RBI. After drawing a leadoff walk in the first, Howard scored on a fielder's choice on a grounder from Zac Gustafson. Howard then kicked off a three-run fifth inning with a one-out RBI triple that brought Connor Peterson home. Howard scored on a squeeze bunt from Isaiah Schroeder, and Schroeder reached home on a Trevor Peterson single.

"With the wind blowing in, runs were going to come at a premium," Agre said. "We had to take chances and be aggressive on the bases."

The Jaguars go to Graceville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to take on Border West.