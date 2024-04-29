BASEBALL: IHSAA announces sectional pairings
Apr. 28—The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the Baseball State Tournament.
Sectional games begin Wednesday, May 22, and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), with regionals on Saturday, June 1. Two regional championship games will be played in a doubleheader format at the same site with each winner advancing to the four-team semistate on Saturday, June 8.
The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis, home of the Triple-A franchise Indianapolis Indians, for the 26th year overall. The games will be played in a doubleheader format on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.
Class 4A at Laf. Jeff
G1: Marion vs. Lafayette Jeff
G2: Kokomo vs. Logansport
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: McCutcheon vs. Harrison
G5: Championship
Class 3A at Northwestern
G1: Frankfort vs. Western
G2: North Montgomery vs. West Lafayette
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Twin Lakes vs. Northwestern
G5: Championship
Class 3A at Norwell
G1: Bellmont vs. Oak Hill
G2: Norwell vs. Peru
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Mississinewa vs. Maconaquah
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Delphi
G1: Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie
G2: Benton Central vs. Lewis Cass
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Seeger vs. Delphi
G5: Championship
Class 2A at Eastern
G1: Tipton vs. Alexandria
G2: Taylor vs. Eastern
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G4: Madison-Grant vs. Elwood
G5: Championship
Class A at Wes-Del
G1: Daleville vs. Cowan
G2: Wes-Del vs. Anderson Prep
G3: Southern Wells vs. Liberty Christian
G4: Tri-Central vs. G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
G6: Championship