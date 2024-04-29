BASEBALL: IHSAA announces sectional pairings

Apr. 28—The IHSAA on Sunday drew sectional pairings for the Baseball State Tournament.

Sectional games begin Wednesday, May 22, and continue through Memorial Day (Monday, May 27), with regionals on Saturday, June 1. Two regional championship games will be played in a doubleheader format at the same site with each winner advancing to the four-team semistate on Saturday, June 8.

The four state championship games will be played at Victory Field in Indianapolis, home of the Triple-A franchise Indianapolis Indians, for the 26th year overall. The games will be played in a doubleheader format on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving KT-area teams.

Class 4A at Laf. Jeff

G1: Marion vs. Lafayette Jeff

G2: Kokomo vs. Logansport

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: McCutcheon vs. Harrison

G5: Championship

Class 3A at Northwestern

G1: Frankfort vs. Western

G2: North Montgomery vs. West Lafayette

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Twin Lakes vs. Northwestern

G5: Championship

Class 3A at Norwell

G1: Bellmont vs. Oak Hill

G2: Norwell vs. Peru

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Mississinewa vs. Maconaquah

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Delphi

G1: Carroll vs. Clinton Prairie

G2: Benton Central vs. Lewis Cass

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Seeger vs. Delphi

G5: Championship

Class 2A at Eastern

G1: Tipton vs. Alexandria

G2: Taylor vs. Eastern

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G4: Madison-Grant vs. Elwood

G5: Championship

Class A at Wes-Del

G1: Daleville vs. Cowan

G2: Wes-Del vs. Anderson Prep

G3: Southern Wells vs. Liberty Christian

G4: Tri-Central vs. G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

G6: Championship