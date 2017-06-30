Baseball-Highlights of Thursday's MLB games

June 29 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Major League Baseball games on Thursday:

Dodgers 6, Angels 2

Clayton Kershaw gave up three hits over seven innings to earn his major-league-best 12th win, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Kershaw (12-2) allowed only an unearned run, struck out 12, his second-highest total of the season, and walked two while making 93 pitches.

The Dodgers smashed three home runs, including what was essentially a game-clinching three-run blast by Joc Pederson in the sixth inning.

Yasiel Puig and Chase Utley each hit solo shots, as all three homers came off Angels starter JC Ramirez. The home runs increased the Dodgers' total to 50 in June, the most in a calendar month in franchise history.

Ramirez was knocked out of the game when a sixth-inning line drive by Puig struck him on the right hip. Ramirez (7-6) gave up all six Dodgers runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

White Sox 4, Yankees 3

James Shields earned his first victory since April 6, throwing a season-high 6 1/3 innings as Chicago beat New York in a game delayed 2 hours, 50 minutes at the start because of rain.

Shields (2-1) made his third start since returning from the disabled list June 18. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits. Willy Garcia had two hits, including a two-run double, and Jose Abreu added two hits for the White Sox.

Yankees right fielder Dustin Fowler sustained an open rupture of his right patellar tendon in the first inning of his major league debut and underwent surgery Thursday night at a local hospital. He hit his right knee on a low fence as a ball went foul.

Cubs 5, Nationals 4

Tommy La Stella had a pinch-hit RBI single and Jon Jay had a two-run double with two outs in the ninth as Chicago rallied for three runs in the frame to beat Washington.

Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 16th save as he retired all three batters to help Chicago earn a split of the four-game series. Cubs starter Jon Lester gave up three hits and one run in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left the game in the top of the ninth after he was hit on the right arm by a pitch in the seventh. The team later announced Turner fractured his wrist.

Brewers 11, Reds 3

Jonathan Villar hit a pair of solo home runs and Jesus Aguilar belted a three-run shot as Milwaukee went deep six times in its victory over Cincinnati.

Ryan Braun, Manny Pina and Domingo Santana also homered for the Brewers, who avoided the sweep and improved to 7-3 against the Reds this season. Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a homer, a double and four RBIs for first-place Milwaukee.

The offense provided more than enough run support for Jimmy Nelson, who allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings. Nelson (6-4) walked one and tied a career high with 11 strikeouts. Joey Votto homered twice for Cincinnati.

Indians 5, Rangers 1

Corey Kluber struck out 12 in eight innings and Lonnie Chisenhall had a pinch-hit, two-run double to lead Cleveland over Texas.

Kluber (7-2) gave up one run on three hits and one walk. He reached double figures in strikeouts for the fourth consecutive start, tying the Indians' record set by Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1939.

Rangers starter Andrew Cashner (3-7) gave up five runs on six hits in five innings to take the loss. Texas lost six of the seven games in its season series with Cleveland.

Astros 6, Athletics 1

Carlos Correa belted a pair of two-run homers in consecutive at-bats and Houston claimed the rubber match of its three-game series with Oakland.

Correa finished 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs to help carry the Astros to their first home series victory following three consecutive series setbacks. Correa belted both homers, his 15th and 16th, off Athletics starter Daniel Gossett.

Brad Peacock (5-1) struggled with his control, issuing six walks over five innings, but allowed only one run and two hits.

Red Sox 6, Twins 3

Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez each belted solo home runs, David Price threw seven quality innings, and Boston came from three runs down to beat Minnesota.

Betts hit his team-leading 13th homer of the season and finished with two RBIs. Ramirez collected his 11th home run. Price (3-2) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

