Baseball-Highlights of Sunday's MLB games

July 9 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's Major League Baseball games:

Pirates 14, Cubs 3

Francisco Cervelli hit a grand slam and Andrew McCutchen followed with a home run in a 10-run first inning in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 14-3 rout of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday to conclude the first half of the season.

McCutchen followed Cervelli's third career grand slam with his 17th home run to stretch the lead to 10 and knock Cubs starter Jon Lester out of the game with two outs in the first. Lester (5-6) allowed four earned runs and six hits in the shortest outing of his career.

The Pirates sent 15 batters to the plate. Jose Osuna delivered a two-run double, Jordy Mercer hit a two-run single and Josh Bell added an RBI single while the Cubs committed two errors. It was the Pirates' highest-scoring inning since they put up 10 in the seventh against Colorado on May 17, 2009.

Phillies 7, Padres 1

Jerad Eickhoff turned in a solid outing in his first start since June 17 and Philadelphia hit six home runs, two coming from Freddy Galvis, in a win over San Diego.

The Phillies, whose six homers were the most they hit in a game since 2004, snapped a five-game losing streak and San Diego saw its stretch of five wins in six games disrupted before the All-Star break.

Astros 19, Blue Jays 1

Carlos Correa hit two home runs and had a career-best five RBIs and Brad Peacock pitched six scoreless innings as Houston defeated Toronto.

Yulieski Gurriel, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis also homered for the Astros, who gained a split of the four-game series.

Correa had four hits, Altuve added three hits for his fifth consecutive game, and Gattis had four RBIs.

Cardinals 6, Mets 0

In his longest start since May 23, Lance Lynn fired seven shutout innings to lead St. Louis over the New York Mets at Busch Stadium.

Lynn (7-6) gave up three hits and a walk, striking out a season-low two. Two of the three hits were erased on double plays as New York never got a runner to second base.

Brewers 5, Yankees 3

Travis Shaw drove in four runs, including a three-run homer with one out in the top of the first inning, and Milwaukee beat the New York Yankees.

Stephen Vogt also homered for the Brewers, who won a series against the Yankees in New York for the first time since May 5-7, 1995.

Rays 5, Red Sox 3

Brad Miller had hit only two home runs in 147 at-bats this season, after getting 30 last year, but he came through with a two-run shot in the eighth to give Tampa Bay a win over Boston.

What started as a duel between Tampa Bay's Chris Archer and Boston's David Price saw two lead changes in the final three innings. Dustin Pedroia's two-run shot off Archer in the seventh gave Boston a 3-2 lead, but the Rays clawed back for the win, matching a season-high at four games over .500.

Nationals 10, Braves 5

Anthony Rendon was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Matt Wieters drove in three runs and Daniel Murphy was 2-for-5 with two RBIs as the bottom part of the order lifted Washington over Atlanta, earning a split of the four-game series.

The Nationals are 52-36 while the Braves are 9 1/2 games back at 42-45. The winning pitcher was Matt Grace (1-0), who came on in the fourth and allowed two runs (one earned) in 2 2/3 innings.

Orioles 11, Twins 5

Adam Jones homered twice and drove in five runs and Caleb Joseph added two hits and three RBIs as Baltimore went into the All-Star break with two straight wins.

Ubaldo Jimenez survived one bad inning thanks to Baltimore's highest offensive output since scoring a season-high 15 runs on June 17. Jimenez (4-4) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks in five innings.

Jones had his first multi-homer game of the season and 11th of his career, taking Minnesota's Kyle Gibson deep twice. Seth Smith and Ruben Tejada each had three hits for the Orioles.

Dodgers 5, Royals 2

Clayton Kershaw allowed six hits and struck out 13 in a complete-game effort to win his 14th game of the season, and Justin Turner hit a pair of home runs as Los Angeles closed the first half of the season with their 26th win in their last 30 games.

Kershaw needed only 99 pitches, and he only had problems when Eric Hosmer was at-bat for the Royals. The first baseman had three of the Royals hits, a pair of singles and a two-run home run in the fourth.

Reds 2, Diamondbacks 1

Read More