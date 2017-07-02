Baseball-Highlights of Saturday's Major League Baseball games

July 2 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday's Major League Baseball games:

Dodgers 8, Padres 0

Chris Taylor hit his third grand slam of the season, and Corey Seager and Justin Turner added back-to-back homers as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their domination of the San Diego Padres with an 8-0 rout.

Rich Hill (5-4) struck out 11 and allowed four hits and a walk in seven innings, and drove in Los Angeles' first run in his first career two-hit game.

The first-place Dodgers beat San Diego for the seventh time in eight games this season, outscoring the Padres 63-18. Los Angeles has won 20 of its last 23 games.

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 1

Chris Sale struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings and Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs as Boston defeated Toronto on Canada Day.

It was Sale's 11th start this season with 10 or more strikeouts. His season-best 13 came at Rogers Centre on April 20.

The left-hander allowed four hits, one walk and hit two batters in winning his third straight decision to improve to 11-3 with a 2.61 ERA.

Angels 4, Mariners 0

Ricky Nolasco pitched a three-hitter as Los Angeles defeated Seattle.

Nolasco (4-9) struck out seven and only allowed one runner to reach second base in his 12th career complete game and sixth shutout. It was the Angels' first complete game of the season.

Astros 7, Yankees 6

Yuli Gurriel lined a two-run double with two outs and two strikes in the eighth inning to give Houston a comeback victory over New York.

Gurriel, whose two-run homer gave the Astros a short-lived lead in the fifth inning, rifled a fastball down the third-base line and into the right-field corner off fellow Cuban countryman Aroldis Chapman. Gurriel was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Cardinals 2, Nationals 1

Michael Wacha fanned a season-high nine over six shutout innings and rookie Alex Mejia blasted his first career home run as St Louis edged Washington.

Wacha (5-3) allowed four hits and walked one in a 94-pitch outing, notching his second straight win. Matt Bowman, the fifth reliever, earned his first big league save by fanning Adrian Sanchez with the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Tigers 7, Indians 4 (first game)

Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a go-ahead triple in the seventh, and Detroit downed Cleveland in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers for the Tigers and Jose Iglesias added a two-run double. Shane Greene (2-2) recorded one out and got the victory. Justin Wilson struck out two in the ninth and notched his eighth save.

Indians 4, Tigers 1 (second game)

Jose Ramirez's two-run homer capped a four-run sixth inning and Cleveland salvaged the second game of a day-night doubleheader with a victory over Detroit.

Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion drove in the other runs for the American League Central Division-leading Indians. Carlos Carrasco (9-3) held the Tigers to one run on four hits over seven innings. Andrew Miller recorded his second save.

Brewers 8, Marlins 4

Domingo Santana and Orlando Arcia homered and Milwaukee used a seven-run second inning to beat Miami.

In his first big league appearance since being optioned to Triple-A New Orleans May 16, Marlins starter Tom Koehler (1-3) allowed seven runs -- all in the second inning -- on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out two.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2

Zack Greinke was dominating for much of his seven-inning outing, allowing three hits, and Arizona turned all three of its triples into runs while handing Colorado its ninth loss in 10 games.

All but one of the Diamondbacks' eight hits went for extra bases, with David Peralta contributing two doubles and driving in two runs.

Greinke (10-4), improving to 8-0 in 10 starts at Chase Field this season, limited the Rockies to an infield single by Mike Tauchman in the third until Nolan Arenado singled and scored on Trevor Story's two-run homer, his 11th, in the seventh.

Reds 5, Cubs 3

Jackson Stephens allowed three runs in five innings and also had a two-run single in his major league debut to lift Cincinnati over Chicago.

Adam Duvall had an RBI double and Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with a walk to get within three hits of 1,500 for his career as the Reds have taken the first two games of the weekend series.

Rays 10, Orioles 3

