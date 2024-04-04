Baseball: Helix 3, Coronado 2

SAN DIEGO-(KUSI) Wednesday baseball in Coronado with the Islanders hosting Helix. The Scotties and Islanders were in a scoreless tie for five innings until Gabe Lanier hit a two-run homerun to give Helix a 2-0 lead. A couple batters later Kris Jones hit a solo shot to give the Scotties a 3-0 lead.

Coronado got two back in the bottom of the 6th, a solo shot and then Luke Machin banged a single to right field to cut it to 3-2. That was final score, the Islanders had the winning run on 2nd base when the game ended.

