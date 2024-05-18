BASEBALL: Hearrell signs with Redlands

May 17—Wyatt Hearrell is ready to compete at the next level.

Making his mark with Amber-Pocasset baseball, Hearrell will have the chance to make his mark in college as well. Hearrell has signed to play baseball in college, and he will continue his career at Redlands Community College in El Reno.

"It means everything to me to be able to compete at the next level," he said. "It has always been a dream of mine, and to see it come true is unbelievable."

While getting to play at the college level is a dream come true for Hearrell, he does not want to stop growing as a baseball player. He believes Redlands will provide an opportunity for continual growth.

"It means the world to me to be able to continue my love for the game at a program like this," Hearrell said.

Signing at Redlands will also allow Hearrell to play baseball fairly close to home. That is something he loves.

"It's awesome that a local college wants me to come play," Hearrell said. "I can continue doing what I love while also being close to home and still see family and friends."

Playing baseball

Hearrell has been playing baseball for as long as he can remember. He started playing as soon as he could and has fallen in love with the sport ever since.

Baseball is a sport that features plenty of success, but that success does not come without a fair amount of failure as well.

"I love that you get to respond to your own failure," he said. "There is gonna be another opportunity, and I love being able to succeed in the big moment."

Being able to respond to failure helped Hearrell get to where he is today, along with a strong support system around him.

"It's awesome to have a signing day in front of my friends and family," Hearrell said. "To see them support me in continuing what I love is indescribable."

Playing at Am-Po

Hearrell was part of a senior class that helped make history at Am-Po. The Panthers won the program's first state title in 2024.

Hearrell has loved competing at Am-Po. He feels like he has been a part of one giant brotherhood,

"Getting to compete at Am-Po has been amazing. I love this team and the coaches as well," Hearrell said. "Through the ups and downs, Am-Po baseball has been amazing from the start.

"I love the brotherhood and the heart this team has."