Baseball Hall of Fame to unveil Hank Aaron statue next month

As metro Atlanta and beyond celebrated the anniversary of Hank Aaron’s legendary 715th homerun on Monday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame announced that it would be unveiling a statue of “Hammerin’ Hank” on May 23.

Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark made the announcement as a new exhibit about Aaron’s life was unveiled at the Atlanta History Center.

The exhibit called “More Than Brave: The Life of Henry Aaron” will be open to the public on April 9.

The bronze statue will be installed on the first floor of the Hall of Fame.

“The legacy of Hank Aaron has always been about so much more than just his incredible baseball achievements,” Clark said. “His philanthropic vision, his support of youth empowerment efforts, and his pioneering work as an executive have opened the doors of opportunity for millions throughout the United States and around the world. We are extremely privileged to care for and preserve his entire personal collection in Cooperstown, and this statue will stand forever as a tribute to an American hero.”

RELATED NEWS:

Aaron was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1982.

“Aaron’s Hall of Fame plaque made a rare appearance outside of the Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery when it traveled to Atlanta for today’s event. Aaron’s plaque will also be featured at Truist Park today for fans to view at this evening’s Braves game,” a news release said.

“Henry would be as pleased and excited as I am to have his statue placed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown,” Aaron’s wife, Billye Aaron said. “His life and legacy reflected his high hopes and big dreams. Both inspired and propelled him to incredible accomplishments in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. He wanted to be an inspiration to young boys and girls everywhere.”

The Atlanta Braves will also be honoring Hank Aaron at Monday night’s game.

RELATED NEWS: