Baseball Hall of Fame changes date of 2021 induction ceremony

Derek Jeter Hall of Fame presser

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Wednesday that the 2021 induction ceremony for the 2020 Hall of Fame class will take place on Sept. 8.

The ceremony, which begins at 1:30 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon, will honor Yankees legend Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. No candidates were selected for induction as part of the 2021 class.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers – the living legends – and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” Jane Forbes Clark, the Chairman of the Hall, said Wednesday.

“Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”

A limited amount of tickets will be sold for the outdoor event at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on MLB Network.