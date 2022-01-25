Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: How the USA TODAY Sports Network voted
The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced Tuesday night, a monumental year with several of baseball's greats set to fall off the ballot and others making their debut – as PED questions cloud everything.
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are in their 10th and final year on the ballot and with about half of the vote accounted for in Ryan Thibodeaux world-famous tracker, it's not looking great for the seven-time MVP or the seven-time Cy Young winner.
Meanwhile, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz appear for the first time
A number of writers in the USA TODAY Network are Hall of Fame voters and their selections in 2022 include a variety of opinions on the worthiness of the candidates. Here's a look at how some of our eligible staff voted this year:
Bob Nightengale: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Jeff Kent, David Ortiz, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Billy Wagner
Steve Gardner: Bonds, Clemens, Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, Ortiz, Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Sheffield, Sosa, Wagner
Peter Barzilai,: Bonds, Clemens, Ortiz, Rolen, Schilling, Sheffield, Sosa
Pete Caldera: Bonds, Clemens, Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez, Schilling, Sheffield, Omar Vizquel, Wagner
Mark Faller: Helton, Jones, Ortiz, Rolen, Sheffield
Paul Daugherty: Ortiz, Rolen, Vizquel
