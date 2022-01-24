Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Tracking top candidates on ballot and possible inductees

Latest Hall of Fame chances for Rollins, Howard and other former Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame class will be announced around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night on MLB Network and it is not expected to be large.

With a little more than 46% of ballots already collected by Hall of Fame tracker Ryan Thibodaux, it looks like only first-timer David Ortiz will receive the 75% necessary for election. He's tracking at 84%.

With under half the ballots collected, Barry Bonds is at 77.3% and Roger Clemens 76.2%. Both figures are expected to shrink as more votes are cast, particularly since veteran voters generally take more of a hard-line stance against players connected to PEDs and they account for the majority of ballots that haven't yet been revealed on social media. This is the 10th and final year on the ballot for Bonds, Clemens, Curt Schilling and Sammy Sosa.

There are multiple players with Phillies ties. This was the first year on the Hall of Fame ballot for both Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard. It looks like Rollins (11.0% so far) will remain on for a second year while Howard (1.7%) will fall off. A player needs at least 5% of votes to stick. Bobby Abreu is also at 11.0% in his third year on the ballot.

Scott Rolen was at 69.6% as of Monday morning, while Schilling was at 60.8%. There is momentum building for Rolen, a defensive whiz at a position underrepresented in the Hall of Fame whose game seems to be appreciated more as time goes by. He was at 52.9% last year.

Former Phillies closer Billy Wagner was at 48.6%. He, Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield are all in the same range so far. Another former Phillies closer, Jonathan Papelbon, is at 0.6% and looks like he won't be sticking around.

