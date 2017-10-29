Baseball - Gurriel to play on in World Series after racist gesture ban

- Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel was issued a five-game suspension for the 2018 season by Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred for a racist gesture, but will be allowed to continue playing in the World Series. Manfred said he did not banish the 33-year-old Cuban infielder from this year's best-of-seven championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in part because he did not want to punish the entire Astros squad for one player's actions. "I understand people will have different views but it was my best judgement that this timing was appropriate," Manfred said. Manfred said it was also in part because Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, the Japanese hurler who was the target of the insult, wants to move forward as quickly as possible from the incident.





AFP