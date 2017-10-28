Baseball - Gurriel apologizes for gesture, Darvish OK despite disrespect

- Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel apologized for what appeared to be a racist gesture and remark about Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Friday's World Series game. During the game, television cameras showed Gurriel putting his fingers to the outer edges of his eyes and pulling the skin wider. There was also concern he had uttered the word "chinito," or "little Chinese". After the game, Gurriel said through a translator that he meant no offensive gesture or remark. "I never intended to make an offensive gesture," said Gurriel. "I was commenting to my teammates that I haven't had much luck against Darvish. If he was offended, I ask for his forgiveness. That wasn't my intention."





AFP