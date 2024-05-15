BASEBALL: Grunkemeyer homers, strikes out 10 in win

May 14—BROWNSTOWN — Batesville traveled to Brownstown Central to take on the Braves in baseball action Friday. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed, winning 5-2.

Batesville's Jack Grunkemeyer picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings and allowing no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 10. Joshua Borgman pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and three walks.

With Brayden Maple on base in the top of the first inning, Grunkemeyer homered to center field to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.

Batesville added two runs in the top of the fourth. Dane Dudley doubled and scored on an Alex Krekeler single. Courtesy runner Mason Jones scored on Carter Bohman's ground out to make it 4-0.

After Brownstown plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth, Eli Loichinger drove in Carson Schneider for the 5-2 lead.

Saturday, East Central broke a 7-7 tie with a run in the top of the sixth and two in the top of the seventh for the 10-7 win over Batesville.

Offensively, Schneider had three singles and two RBIs. Dudley finished with a single, double and two RBIs. Chris Lewis added two singles and a run scored. Conner Drake had two singles and a run scored. Loichinger and Grunkemeyer both had a single and RBI. Bohman had a single.

Loichinger, Drake, Lewis and Bohman all pitched for Batesville.

