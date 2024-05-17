Baseball: Granite Hills 7, Patrick Henry 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– The Granite Hills Eagles hosted the Patrick Henry Patriots in the first round of CIF Open Division playoffs.

It was a tight 2-1 game early, but the Eagles took flight and had a four run rally in the bottom of the 5th to secure a 7-1 victory.

They now face the #2 seeded Torrey Pines Falcons.

