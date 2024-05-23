Baseball: Granite Hills 6, Torrey Pines 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Eagles and Falcons square off in an Open Division Semifinal.

The Eagles get home runs from Brenden Lewis and Parker Vance as they jump out to an early 6-2 lead.

Torrey Pines cuts the deficit to one thanks to a 3 run 5th inning capped off by an RBI single from Brendon Miller that scores Aidan Stroot.

Granite Hills’ Brenden Lewis comes on in relief to record the final four outs as the Eagles hold on to win 6-5 and force a rematch of the two teams for a spot in the Open Division championship game.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.