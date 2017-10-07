Baseball - Gomes caps Indians' wild rally with game-winning single

- The Cleveland Indians overcame a five-run deficit to edge the New York Yankees 9-8 in a 13-inning marathon to seize a 2-0 lead in their Major League Baseball playoff series. Yan Gomes applied the dramatic final touches with an RBI single in the bottom of the 13th on Friday, giving the Indians their biggest playoff comeback in history and moving them within one win from advancing to the American League Championship series. Game three of the best-of-five series is Sunday in New York, giving the players just one day to recover after Friday's extended showdown in Cleveland that lasted more than five hours. Behind by five runs, the Indians got a grand slam from Francisco Lindor off Chad Green in the sixth inning to cut it to 8-7, and Jay Bruce's solo home run lead off the eighth and tied it at 8-8.





