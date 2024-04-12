BASEBALL: Golden Eagles halt Tigers' unbeaten start

Apr. 12—Northwestern's baseball team built a 3-0 lead after two innings against Oak Hill but the Golden Eagles turned the tide in a big way with a nine-run third and went on to beat Northwestern 13-4 Thursday night. It was Northwestern's first loss of the season after five wins.

Cole VanNatter and Cam Davis were each 1 for 2 with a double for the Tigers. VanNatter's leadoff double got the Tigers moving in the first. After a Corbyn Sparling single put runners on the corner, Maddox Hunley plated a run with a fielder's choice, and Davis doubled in the second run of the inning. In the second, Hayden Cook singled to start a rally, Chase DeWitt walked and VanNatter's one-out fielder's choice gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

VanNatter started and took the loss. A pitching highlight for the Tigers was Jax Hanson working three innings with three hits, two walks, no earned runs and three strikeouts.

The game was a Northwestern home game but was moved to Oak Hill.

"Two nights in a row we've had a long night," NW coach Ryan Ward said. Northwestern beat Peru 16-15 Wednesday in a game that took 4-and-a-half hours. "We had a long night [Wednesday] night with Peru and just being wet and rainy and not really great conditions the last two nights, I'm just proud of our guys for sticking it out. Obviously Oak Hill played better than us and were tougher than us to credit to them, but just really proud of our guys for sticking it out the last two days."