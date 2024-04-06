Baseball: Gallagher uses arm, bat to lead South Hunterdon's hot start

DUNELLEN – Two games into the season first-year South Hunterdon baseball coach Ben Donaghy and his Eagles are looking very, very good.

South beat Dunellen 13-1 in a five- inning, non-conference game Saturday at chilly Columbia Park. The triumph followed Monday’s 16-0 conquest of Bound Brook in a Skyland Conference Mountain Division game and season opener at Diamond Nation.

The Eagles appear to be a well-balanced club with an ace pitcher out front in senior righty Dillon Gallagher. He is 2-0 after going five innings against the Destroyers, allowing an earned run, three hits, one walk with eight strikeouts. He went four innings Monday, allowing two hits.

More: Baseball April roundup: Results, analysis, links for GMC, Skyland and area Union County

More: Softball roundup: Daily results and links for Skyland Conference, GMC, area Union County

He also opened the scoring in the first inning Saturday with an RBI single, scoring Aaron Parisi who’d singled and stole second.

“My game plan (vs Dunellen) was to get ahead early in the count,” Gallagher said. “The first strike really matters and to locate the breaking ball and the fastball and just trust the defense behind me.”

Donaghy said he was very happy with the defense. The Eagles, 7-11 last season, didn’t make an error. They also had an 11-run fourth inning.

Donaghy saw Ridge have many big innings in his three years as an assistant under longtime coach Tom Blackwell. He works at Ridge High School as Transition Coordinator and Work-Based Learning supervisor where he mentors students with autism. He lives in Bernardsville with his wife and two children.

South Hunterdon’s Dillon Gallagher pitches against Dunellen in a baseball game on April 5, 2024

But now instead of Pete Hall Field it’s South Hunterdon where he coaches with a key piece being Gallagher.

“We have a strong nucleus here, things are going well, and we come out and expect to win every game,” said Donaghy.

The Eagles have a cast of multi-sport athletes like Gallagher, who also plays soccer and basketball. He also played baseball for Diamond Nation Tournament winner Whitehouse Post 284 last fall.

Baseball is his top priority.

He was a first team All -Mountain Division player last season and teammates Ed Cooper and Aaron Parisi second team.

“When we have a pitcher on the mound like Dillon Gallagher, I expect us to win each ball game,” said Donaghy, an assistant coach at Ridge the last three seasons. “Offensively, it took us a little time to get going but once we got going you could see we swung the bat a little bit. We had to be more patient, and we were as the game went on.”

Gallagher went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Parisi 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Designated hitter Anthony Venettone had a two-run double and run scored.

Junior Nate Lawton is the probable starter Wednesday when the Eagles play at Rahway before returning home Thursday for a season-opening home game and division contest with Warren Hills. That’s where Gallagher’s next start will be.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Baseball: South Hunterdon tops Dunellen with offensive outburst