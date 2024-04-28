Baseball: Fort Jennings fights off LCC

Apr. 28—BASEBALL

Fort Jennings 11, LCC 7

A seven-run first inning helped Fort Jennings knock off LCC.

Sam Dube went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Musketeers and Carson Gilchriest drove in a pair of runs.

LCC's Carson Parker went 2 for 4 with a home run in the loss.

Celina 9, Houston 1; Celina 12 Houston 5

Zander Jones threw seven innings, struck out nine hitters and held Houston to one earned run on three hits in game one. Nick Steinbrunner had two doubles and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.

St. Marys 6, Delphos St. John's 3

Kasey Gross drove in two runs for the Roughriders and Luke Rammel recorded two hits in the win.

Colin Feathers contributed three hits and two runs scored for the Blue Jays.

Coldwater 10, Russia 0

AJ Harlamert drove in three runs and Mason Welsch threw a one-hitter in six innings for the Cavaliers.

Marion Local 6, Miller City 4

Carson Lehman and Max Long both registered two hits for Miller City in the loss.

Fort Loramie 3, St. Henry 2

Devin Delzeith went 2 for 3 and scored one run for St. Henry in the loss.

Tinora 8, Kalida 6

Griffin Klausing and Adam Bockrath each had a double and drove in a run for Kalida.

Wapakoneta 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Kaden Moore struck out six hitters in four innings, limiting Ottawa-Glandorf to one hit.

Ryan Price, Jace Mullen and Taylor Echols each had three hits for the Redskins. Drew Bailey drove in three runs.

Ridgemont 18, Cory-Rawson 8

New Knoxville 12, Botkins 6

Bluffton 3, Arlington 0; Bluffton 10, Arlington 0

Paulding 11, Delphos Jefferson 1

Napoleon 6, Shawnee 4

SOFTBALL

New Bremen 5, Celina 4

Elida 19, Riverdale 9; Elida 17, Upper Sandusky 7

Elida won both of its games at the Luke Swavel Memorial Classic by 10 runs.

Lilly Sifrit went 4 for 6 with two RBI, Leah Ramirez went 3 for 4 with four RBI and Kaelynn Smith drove in three runs in game one against Riverdale.

Liberty-Benton 3, Lincolnview 2

Lauren Gerken went 2 for 3 on the afternoon with one RBI for the Eagles.

Addysen Stevens, Ashlyn Price and Taylor Post were responsible for Lincolnview's three hits.

Coldwater 2, New Bremen 0

Madison Wendel threw a complete game shutout, limiting New Bremen to three hits in the win. Rachel Schroyer added two hits for the Cavaliers.

Ridgemont 18, Cory-Rawson 5

Ariana Warren went 2 for 2 with three RBI for Cory-Rawson and Keira Witterman added two hits and two RBI.

Continental 3, Leipsic 2

Gracie Homier threw a complete game, limiting Leipsic to two earned runs on five hits while recording nine strikeouts in the win.

Kimberly Grant had two hits out of the leadoff spot for the Pirates.

Leipsic's Jadyn Cupp had two hits.

Fort Loramie 11, Marion Local 1

South Central 9, Parkway 5

Arlington 8, Bluffton 5