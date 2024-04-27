BASEBALL: Fightin' Chicks take next step, win regional title

Apr. 26—The Chickasha baseball program took another step.

The Fightin' Chicks have continued to take steps forward in Kevin James' two seasons as head coach, and the team took another one of those steps this week. The Fightin' Chicks went 3-0 Wednesday and Thursday to capture a Class 4A regional title.

Chickasha defeated Seminole once and Weatherford twice in the tournament to secure the title. The Fightin' Chicks blanked Seminole 10-0 before wins of 7-2 and 13-2 over Weatherford gave Chickasha the title.

And the strides like the one Chickasha just made have occurred quite often over the past couple of seasons.

In 2022, Chickasha had success by winning a bi-district series in three games during the postseason before going 0-2 in the following regional tournament. And then came a jump.

The Fightin' Chicks reached the 30-win mark last season and tied for the best district record during the regular season, finishing second in the district because of a tiebreaker. The team then swept its bi-district series and picked up a regional win before ending its season in that tournament.

And now, without a bi-district series, Chickasha took another step by sweeping this season's regional games after finishing second in District 4A-4. As regional champions, the Fightin' Chicks find themselves just a pair of wins away from the Class 4A state tournament.

Where or who Chickasha will play remains to be seen, but Chickasha and its opponent will play next week. The first team to two wins advances to state.