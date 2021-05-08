BASEBALL: Fightin' Chicks compete in regional tournament

May 8—BLANCHARD — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks did not stop fighting.

The Chickasha baseball team went to Blanchard on Thursday and Friday and went 1-2 during a Class 4A regional tournament. The second loss ended Chickasha's season.

Chickasha's only win of the regional came in its second game of the tournament. The Fightin' Chicks shut out the Clinton Red Tornadoes 9-0 in an elimination game Thursday after both teams lost earlier in the day.

Chickasha fell to Blanchard in the first game of the tournament.

Chickasha went 24-17 in the 2021 campaign.

Thursday

Chickasha took a 2-0 lead over Clinton in the bottom half of the third inning. A.J. Scifres, Cash Jay and Joseph Victery loaded the bases with one out. Kaden Felan got Chickasha on the board with a sacrifice fly.

Luke Johnson's RBI double followed Felan's sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0. The Fightin' Chicks held that 2-0 advantage until they scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Jay's second home run of the day came in the form of a two-run home run in the fifth inning and gave Chickasha a 4-0 lead. Jay hit a solo shot against Blanchard earlier in the day.

By the end of the fifth inning, Chickasha held a 6-0 lead over Clinton. Scifres, Braxton Givens and Dawson Palesano each recorded one RBI in the sixth inning to give the Fightin' Chicks their 9-0 lead over the Red Tornadoes.

Jay went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and drew a walk in the win. Along with driving in a run on offense, Felan struck out eight batters in seven innings on the mound to earn the regional victory.

In Thursday's regional opener, Chickasha fell to Blanchard 14-4 in five innings. Despite the final score, Chickasha only trailed by three runs entering the fifth inning after falling behind 7-0.

Chickasha held Blanchard without a run in three of the five innings.

The Fightin' Chicks and Lions were in a 0-0 tie heading to the third inning, and the Lions put seven runs on the board to take a 7-0 lead. But Chickasha responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Fightin' Chicks got back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Jay's solo shot got Chickasha on the board, and Victery's solo blast cut Chickasha's deficit to five runs.

The Fightin' Chicks pulled within three runs in the next inning after Kaden Stephenson's base hit.

Johnson led off the bottom half of the fourth inning with a walk, and Jacob Rempe drew a walk with two outs. Stephenson made the score 7-4 with a two-run double.

Blanchard scored seven more runs in the fifth inning.

Friday

The Fightin' Chicks tried to stave off elimination against the Lions and gave Blanchard all it could handle in Friday's 7-3 loss.

Chickasha rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the game and made the score 3-3. But Blanchard's Colyn McNair hit a grand slam in the bottom half of the sixth inning to make the score 7-3.

Chickasha got back-to-back hits in the top of the second inning and took a 1-0 lead. Givens followed Johnson's base hit with a run-scoring hit.

Johnson recorded an RBI single in the sixth inning, and Kyler Venable drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game. But Blanchard had the final answer, adding the final four runs of the game in the bottom half of the inning.