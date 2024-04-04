Baseball: Eureka spoils Bigfork's home opener, 13-0

Apr. 3—EVERGREEN — A pair of six-run innings by Eureka — the second rally helped along by four errors — spoiled the Bigfork Vikings' "home opener" Tuesday, which ended in a 13-0 Lions victory at ABS Field.

The Vikings, in their first season of high school baseball, managed just one hit against the Eureka tandem of Tristan Butts and Rowan Burow: A single by Ryeln Rodriguez in the third inning.

Butts allowed the hit, three walks and struck out eight in 4 1-3 innings. Burrow got the final two outs, as the game ended after five innings under the mercy rule.

The Vikings (1-1) are playing their home games at ABS Field this season.

Eureka (6-0) batted around in both the second and third innings to take a commanding 12-0 lead. The big hits were a two-run single by Tristan Libby and a two-run double by Butts in the second inning, and a two-run single by Rogan Lytle in the third.

Lytle had two hits and scored twice; Ashton Wise, Michael Van Gilder, Butts and Libby all scored twice. Libby and Butts drove in three runs each.

Polson 4, Frenchtown 1

POLSON — Landon Shoemake threw six shutout innings and Polson scored three unearned runs to take the win Tuesday over the Frenchtown Broncs.

Shoemake surrendered a leadoff double and a one-out single in the first inning, but the Pirates (6-1) picked Brooks Day off third to blunt that rally.

In the second inning Cole Wadsworth drew a leadoff walk, stole second and took third and home on passed balls. In the third inning Hunter Emerson supplied a two-out RBI single, and in the fourth Shoemake was hit by a pitch and came around on an Aiden Groerer single and an error.

Gfoerer doubled in the sixth and came around on two passed balls for a 4-0 lead.

Shoemake allowed four hits and two walks, fanning five. Wadsworth threw the seventh inning and gave up the single run to the Broncs.

Whitefish at Browning ppd.

Tuesday's baseball game between Whitefish and Browning was postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Browning on May 3, beginning at 3 p.m.

Bigfork second baseman Mason Lewis (22) throws to first for an out after fielding a grounder hit by Eureka's Tristan Butts in the fourth inning at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Eureka's Tristan Libby (1) congratulates Emmett McKim (8) after McKim scored on a hit by Michael Van Glider (2) in the second inning against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork shortstop Grady Campbell (3) backhands a grounder and throws across the diamond to first for the out in the fifth inning against Eureka at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Eureka's Rogan Lytle (3) knocks in two runs in the third inning against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork starting pitcher Mason Lewis (22) delivers in the third inning against Eureka at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Eureka's Tristan Butts (9) knocks in two runs in the first inning against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork third baseman Hayden Mayer (8) throws over to first for an out in the fifth inning against Eureka at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Eureka second baseman Colin Hickman (11) throws to first against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Bigfork pitcher Ryeln Rodriguez (23) delivers in the fifth inning against Eureka at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Eureka's Tristan Libby (1) knocks in two runs in the second inning against Bigfork at ABS Park in Evergreen on Tuesday, April 2. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider