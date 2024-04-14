Baseball: Eureka outscores Browning 16-0

Apr. 14—BROWNING — AJ Truman threw three no hit innings and Eureka plated 11 runs in the second frame en route to a 16-0 victory over Browning Saturday in high school baseball.

Truman walked just one batter on the day and ended with eight strikeouts. Emmet McKim had three of Eureka's (8-0) eight hits, and drove in a pair of runs. The game ended after three innings due to the mercy rule.

Jordan Walker was the only batter to reach base for the Indians (0-5), who committed five errors on the day.